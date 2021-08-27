Sioux City S.C. East rides to cruise control win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 43-7

Sioux City S.C. East left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 43-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.
Sioux City S.C. East pulled ahead to a 28-7 bulge over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic as the fourth quarter began.
Sioux City S.C. East's offense moved to a 21-7 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic at halftime.
Sioux City S.C. East opened with a 14-0 advantage over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic through the first quarter.
