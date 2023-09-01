A swift early pace pushed Sioux City S.C. East past Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday 27-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Sioux City S.C. East opened with a 27-10 advantage over Sergeant Bluff-Luton through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

