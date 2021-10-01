Sioux City S.C. North clips Waukee in tight victory 21-18

Sioux City S.C. North topped Waukee 21-18 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game.

The Warriors turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Stars put the game on ice.

Sioux City S.C. North's leg-up showed as it carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sioux City S.C. North's offense moved to a 14-8 lead over Waukee at halftime.

The Stars opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

