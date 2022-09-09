Sioux City S.C. North controls the action and Des Moines North 45-22

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Sioux City S.C. North broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 45-22 explosion on Des Moines North in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Sioux City S.C. North a 14-8 lead over Des Moines North.

The Stars fought to a 24-8 halftime margin at the Polar Bears' expense.

Des Moines North showed some mettle by fighting back to a 31-16 count in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Stars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-6 final quarter, too.

