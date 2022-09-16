Sioux City S.C. North knocks off Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-14

Sioux City S.C. North found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Stars fought to an 8-0 intermission margin at the Crusaders' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Stars and the Crusaders each scored in the final quarter.

