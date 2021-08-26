Sioux City S.C. North shuffles past South Sioux City 25-7

Sioux City S.C. North trucked South Sioux City on the road to a 25-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Sioux City S.C. North's control showed as it carried a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sioux City S.C. North's offense jumped to a 3-0 lead over South Sioux City at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

