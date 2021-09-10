 Skip to main content
Sioux City S.C. West pulls python act on Des Moines Hoover 40-12
Sioux City S.C. West handled Des Moines Hoover 40-12 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on August 27 , Sioux City S.C. West squared up on Des Moines Lincoln in a football game . For more, click here.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

The Wolverines' offense roared to a 20-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime.

