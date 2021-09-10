Sioux City S.C. West pulls python act on Des Moines Hoover 40-12

Sioux City S.C. West handled Des Moines Hoover 40-12 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on August 27 , Sioux City S.C. West squared up on Des Moines Lincoln in a football game . For more, click here.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.
The Wolverines' offense roared to a 20-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.