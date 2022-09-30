Sioux City S.C. West slides past Des Moines East in fretful clash 45-40

Sioux City S.C. West survived Des Moines East in a 45-40 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Sioux City S.C. West jumped in front of Des Moines East 20-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 33-16 advantage at intermission over the Scarlets.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Scarlets managed a 24-12 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

