Sioux City S.C. West slides past Des Moines East in fretful clash 45-40

Sioux City S.C. West survived Des Moines East in a 45-40 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Sioux City S.C. West jumped in front of Des Moines East 20-16 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolverines registered a 33-16 advantage at intermission over the Scarlets.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Scarlets managed a 24-12 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
Last season, Des Moines East and Sioux City S.C. West squared off with October 1, 2021 at Des Moines East High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 16, Sioux City S.C. West squared off with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
