After several down seasons, the Sioux City West Wolverines think the program has turned a corner.

West’s modest 3-7 record was the most wins in a season by the club since 2018.

In between, three winless seasons.

This fall, a drop down from Iowa Class 5A to 4A awaits the Wolverines, who will have plenty of opportunities available to those on the roster as West has had to re-tool on both sides of the ball after losing last year’s graduating class.

2023 Sioux City West football captains Sioux City West's captains are shown at the team's media day on Aug. 12.

"Character is something we harp on all the time," said fourth-year head coach Brandon Holmes. "I think we have great character on our team this year. We're working hard.

"We have kids that show up an hour early for practice and staying late. It's refreshing as coaches to see that. And when the big guys up front get going against each other at practice, they don't want to stop."

While West did spend considerable time playing from behind -- meaning going against lots of running plays form the opposition -- it was an encouraging sign for the Wolverines’ defensive front the the team ranked second in Class 5A in tackles for loss (118).

West also ranked second in fumble return yards accumulated, largely behind a 76-yard scoop-and-score by since-graduated defensive back Antonio Medina Jr.

"We lost a lot of players, but have a lot of young guys back," said senior offensive guard/linebacker Jacob Uhl.

"We're learning new roles, but we're doing alright. We work hard every day and have had some good practices competing with each other. We're creating a bond as a team. We want to be ready for that first game (against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln), we have a little bit of a rivalry with them and didn't do so well against them last year. There's some big shoes to fill from a leadership standpoint since last year, I'm not a big talker, but I'm doing what I can and lead with my actions. We all have to do our jobs in order to accomplish our goals."

West vs North football Sioux City West's Shamar Harrell (1) and Nathan Scott (23) brings down North's Luke Soldati during a Oct. 14 game at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Senior Nathan Scott turned 11 receptions into 177 yards and three scores to represent West’s most productive returning pass catcher. In fact, senior Travis Davis (four catches, 36 yards) is the only other player on the 2023 roster with a varsity catch.

One player who could earn touches this season is senior Shamar Harrell, who showed big-play ability last season on special teams by averaging over 27 yards per return on his eight total kick and punt returns.

The Wolverines may lack experience at the skill positions on offense, but West is game-tested up front on both sides of the ball and could potentially boast its best defense in years.

Alonso Cota returns for his junior season after ranking second on the team in tackles with 39 ½. Chris Lugo also had over 20 tackles as a sophomore in 2022.

"I think our defense will be pretty solid and our offense is improving," Cota said. "We learned that we can compete with anyone on our schedule, we just need to finish games and keep up the intensity.

"Iron sharpens iron, so we need to keep each other going and keep the energy up."

Overall, West had 14 players that recorded 9 ½ or more tackles a season ago, and of those, nine are back in 2023.

"We built the foundation," Holmes said. "I'm appreciative of what everyone brings to the table, now we just need to keep building on that and have Wolverine pride.

"We hold people accountable, on and off the field. You can see that resonate with them. It's a one day at a time process."