SIOUX CITY — Siouxland Christian's first-year head football coach Ryan Gillaspie recognizes the school isn't one of the biggest in its division. But Gillaspie, who's taking over for former coach Scoop Latimer, sees that as a motivator for the Eagles.

"Having small numbers, it's tough," he said. "But, the kids in the offseason have been working their tails off and that's paid dividends throughout this summer camp."

As the Sioux City metro area's lone 8-man football team, Siouxland Christian went 2-7 in 2022 with wins coming against the River Valley Wolverines of Correctionville, Iowa and the Griswold Tigers of Griswold, Iowa (in Cass County). In two of its losses, to the Newell-Fonda Mustangs and the Remsen-St. Mary's Eagles (who the state title in 2022), Siouxland Christian didn't score a point. Gillaspie isn't focused on much of any of that. What he's taking away from last year is who's coming back.

"We're returning returning many of our students and many of our coaches here so we've got a good core that we built off from last year," Gillaspie said. The team lost four seniors from last year: Hunter Latimer, Malachi Reynolds, DeShawn Wells and Ben Wing.

2023 Siouxland Christian football seniors 2023 Siouxland Christian seniors Sam Headley (55), Jerry Lynam (9), Jed Bielenberg (15), right, are shown.

Sam Headley, a senior for the Eagles, is set to anchor the offense as the center. Though it's not one of the most glamorous positions on the gridiron, Headley said he appreciates how much playing center can test team chemistry and knowledge.

"It's a challenge. You've got to know the plays. Make sure the snap gets down and make sure your quarterback doesn't get blown up. I love the challenge," Headley said.

As one of four seniors on the team, Headley already recognizes what Gillapsie's brought to the table as the new head coach of Siouxland Christian.

"Well, he's brought a lot of conditioning to the table. I can definitely tell he's worked really hard on this playbook," Headley said. "(He's) tried fitting everybody to the best position for them and for the team, trying to make everybody happy. Really, I love what he's done and I'm excited to have him as a head coach."

Another senior the Eagles will rely on a great deal is Jed Bielenberg. One of three Bielenbergs on the team, Jed average 11 yards per catch as a receiving option (with two touchdowns) and racked up 41.5 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

Jed's brother Judah, a junior, will again be the primary play caller this year. During the 2022 push, Judah threw for three touchdowns and rushed for four. As a defender, he netted 21.5 tackles.

"Everybody's got a leadership role on this team," Gillaspie said. "It's been amazing. All the kids have picked each other up. Like I said, they've worked really, really hard. Our theme this year is attitude and effort and the kids are giving us great attitude and even better effort for the season."

What will success look like in the 2023 season for a team that lost more than it won last year?

"Success is going to be growth, both on the field in their abilities and success off the field, growth as a student and as a young man. That's what I'm looking forward to," Gillaspie said.