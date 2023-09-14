District play begins this week for many high school football teams in Siouxland, while four metro Sioux City schools renew traditional rivalries.

Here is a look at some of the top area games to keep an eye on:

Thursday night

Bishop Heelan (3-0) at Sioux City West (0-3)

Heelan's top players: Quinn Olson, sr. (18-31 yards for 292 yards, 3 TDs, 22 carries for 165 yards, TDs, 2 INTs on defense for 151 return yards and 1 TD). Ricky Feauto, sr. (32 carries for 245 yards, 5 TDs; 17 tackles on defense, 10 solo). George Tsiobanos, sr. (4 catches for 80 yards, 9-of-9 PATs, 33.5 yards per punt). Jack Schramm, jr. (10.5 tackles, 8 solo.)

West vs South Sioux City football South Sioux City's Julian Perez (77) celebrates a touchdown by Tony Palmer (14) during the Cardinals' 46-14 win over Sioux City West on Sept. 1.

West's top players: Shamar Harrell, sr. (16 carries for 142 yards, 2 TDs). Jayson Joesph, jr. (16 carries for 18 yards). Abraham Gonzales, jr. (3 catches for 119 yards, 1 TD). Alonso Cota, jr. (19.5 tackles, 18 solo). Jacob Uhl, sr. (13 tackles, 12 solo.)

Game notes: The crosstown schools are meeting for the first time since 2019 when the Crusaders routed the Wolverines 58-0. Heelan has won the last four meetings dating to 2012 by a combined score of 185-20, with three shutouts. West, which moved down from 5A, Iowa's largest class, to 4A this season, opens district play next week at home vs. Storm Lake. The Crusaders open district play in 3A next week at Sioux Center.

Friday night

Sioux City East (1-2) at Sioux City North (0-3)

East's top players: Cal Jepsen, soph. (60-115 passing for 929 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.) Myles Wegher, jr. (40 carries for 201 yards, 3 TDs; eight receptions for 148 yards, TD). Richard Stewart, sr. (28 catches for 405 yards, TD). Kason Clayborne, fresh. (15.5 tackles, 14 solo). J.J. Ghosh, sr. (17.5 tackles, 12 solo).

North vs South Sioux City football North's Demarico Young dodges away from South Sioux City's DJ Helms during the Stars' 46-37 loss to the Cardinals on Aug. 25.

North's top players: Demarico Young, sr.(54 carries for 310 yards, TD; 9.5 tackles, 8 solo, 1 pick). Noah Conley, soph. (20-47 passing for 245 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT). Henry Jaerger, sr. (36 tackles, 22 solo).

Game notes: North's home game at Elwood Olsen Stadium has been designated as Deaf Awareness Night in recognition of Young, who has overcome a hearing loss to become one of the state's top running back and defensive back. The Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation, the Sioux City Association of the Deaf and the Disabilities Resource Center of Siouxland are sponsoring the awareness event, which will include Jenna Smith performing the national anthem in American sign language, as well as live play-by-play of the game in sign language.

Visuals coverage: Jesse Brothers

Western Christian (3-0) at Cherokee (3-0)

Western Christian's top players: Kaden VanRegenmorter, jr. (33-56 passing for 358 yards and 3 TDs, 17 carries for 110 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 17.5 tackles on defense, with one sack). Tyler Mantel, sr. (44 carries for 364 yards, 7 TDs). Uchan Harberts, sr. (10 catches for 104 yards, TD). Teague VerVelde, sr, eight tackles, four solo. Ryder Van Bemmel, sr., nine tackles, five solo).

Cherokee's top players: Jaxon Paulsrud, soph. (13-25 passing for 184 yards, 3 TDs, 39 carries for 511 yards, 7 TDs). Jon Jenness, sr., 35 carries for 441 yards, 4 TDs). Alec Schossow, sr. (7 catches for 83 yards, TD). Logan Allender, sr. (23.5 tackles, 14 solo, 2.5 TFL). Kael Miller, sr., (2 INTs returned for 75 yards)

Game notes: Western Christian and Cherokee entered the Class 2A clash in a four-way tie for first place in District 1, with perennial powers Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and West Lyon. Paulsrud accounted for five touchdowns -- three passing and two rushing -- in the Braves' 42-21 win over Ridge View last week. VanRegenmorter, who is also off to a hot start at quarterback this season, is also an all-state performer for the Wolfpack's basketball team, which reached the state title game last winter.

Game coverage: Ryan Timmerman: @ryantimmerman3

South Sioux City (3-0) at Omaha South (1-2)

Omaha South's top players: Christian Cardenas, jr. (19-52 passing for 234 yards, 1 TD, 6 INT); Sage Giddings, fr. (29 carries for 174 yards, 2 TDs)

South Sioux City's top players: Tony Palmer, jr. (52 carries for 758 yards, 11 TDs); DJ Helms, jr., 12-of-34 passing for 287 yards, 4 TD, 2 INTs; 10 tackles on defense, 9 solo, sack). Andrew Ortiz, sr. (7 tackles, INT)

Game notes: After setting the school's single-game rushing record in Week 2, Palmer continues to lead the state in rushing. Off to their first 4-0 start since 2012, the Cardinals face their first road test Friday night. Omaha South picked up their first win of the season, 33-6 against Buena Vista last week.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-2) at Harlan (2-1)

SB-L's top players: Zayvion Ellington, jr. (66 carries for 505 yards, 5 TDs; 11 tackles on defense, 8 solo, 1 pick returned for TD). Ryan Hoffman, sr. (17-41 passing for 362 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT). Isiah Jervik, soph. (11 catches for 192 yards). Bo Koedam, jr. (19 tackles, 13 solo).

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Le Mars football SB-L's Ryan Hoffman (18) looks to pass after faking a handoff to Zayvion Ellington (33) during the Warriors' 41-13 loss to Le Mars on Aug. 25.

Harlan's top players: Will Arkfeld, sr. (32-56 passing, 508 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs.) Cade Sears, sr. (10 catches for 248 yards, 4 TDs.) Matthew Sorfonden, sr. (30 tackles, 16 solo.)

Game notes: The SB-L is looking to break a two-game losing streak to Cyclones, who won last season's matchup 42-14. The Warriors last beat Harlan 42-27 during the 2019 season.

MOC-Floyd Valley (1-2) at Le Mars (3-0)

MOC-FV's top players: Blake Aalbers, jr. (35-59 for 472 yards, 6 TDs, INT). Dyaln Maasdam, soph. (39 carries for 218 yards, 2 TDs). Ahman Langton, jr. (17.5 tackles, 14 solo, 2 TFL).

Le Mars' top players: Teagen Kasel, sr. (26-56 passing for 335 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 39 carries for 338 yards, 3 TDs). Beau Wadle, sr. (9 catches for 172 yards, 4 TDs). Jayden Nelson, jr. (17.5 tackles, 11 solo, 1 TFL).

Game notes: The Bulldogs have won the six meetings in the series dating to 2016, including a narrow 24-22 verdict last season. The Dutchmen won three straight from 2013-15.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic (1-2) at Woodbury Central (3-0)

Gehlan's top players: Kale Pearson, jr. (54 carries for 341 yards, 3 TDs). Cole McCarty, jr. (14.5 tackles, 6 solo). Gabe Wiltgen, sr. (12 tackles, 6 solo, sack).

Woodbury Central's top players: Zack Butler, jr. (46 carries for 354 yards, 8 TDS, 9 receptions for 98 yards, TD; 20 tackles on defense, 18 solo, 1 TFL). Eric McGill, sr. (16 catches, 281 yards, 2 TDs; 16.5 tackles on defense, 12 solo, one pick. Drew Kluender, sr. (44-75 passing for 652 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs).

Game notes: The Wildcats, who reached the Class A semi-finals last season, won last year's meeting against Gehlen, 48-7, and have taken seven of the last eight in the series. The Jays' only win during that stretch was 21-7 in 2017.

Ridge View (2-1) at Hinton (1-2)

Ridge View's top players: Raif Jensen, fresh. (14-27 passing for 169 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 17 carries for 69 yards, TD). Lucas Heilman, soph. (21 carries for 125 yards; 19 tackles on defense, 18 solo, 3 TFL). Asher Endrulat, sr. (26 tackles, 24 solo, 36 TFL).

Ridge View vs Cherokee football Cherokee's Jaxon Paulsrud tackles Ridge View's Kinnick Jensen during Cherokee's 42-21 win over the Raptors on Sept. 8 in Holstein.

Hinton's top players: Gabe Anderson, jr. (46 carries for 236 yards, 2 TD, 11-40 passings, 97 yards, TD, INT; 17.5 tackles on defense, 15 solo, 1 TFL). Brogan Lake, jr. (23 tackles, 18 solo, 2 TFL). Kyle Leary, jr. (4 catches for 35 yards, TD; 13.5 tackles, 11 solo, 1 TFL).

Game notes: The two teams open play in Class 1A District 1. Friday night will the first time the two teams have met since 2015, when Hinton won 42-19. The Blackhawks have prevailed in three of the four meetings since 2010, with the lone Raptors' win, 38-14 in 2011.

Oakland-Craig (2-1) at Ponca (3-0)

Oakland-Craig's top players: Braylon Anderson, jr. (52-94 passing for 584 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 39 carries for 114 yards); Kevin Mendez, jr. (41 carries for 175 yards, TD)

Ponca's top players: (stats for two games only): Austin Dendinger, jr. (16-22 passing for 93 yards, TD, INT); Dalton Lamprecht, sr. (17 carries for 137 yards,TD; 6 catches for 133 yards, 2 TDs); Brady Carnell, sr. (6 carries for 69 yards); Cody Rohan, sr. (14 tackles, 12 solo); Tucker McGill (18 tackles, 15 solo)

Game notes: The undefeated Indians have already exceeded their 2022 win total after going 2-7 last season, with two losses coming by forfeits. But Oakland-Craig has won the last two meetings between these squads by scores of 51-13 and 43-13.

Wakefield (0-3) at Tri-County Northeast (2-1)

Wakefield's top players: Isaac Walsh, sr. (8 carries for 47 yards, TD; 11 tackles on defense, 4 solo, 1 TFL). Jacob Borg, soph. (2-8 passing for 77 yards, 1 TD).

Tri-County's top players: Michael Dickens, sr. (43 carries for 284 yards, 3 TDs; 22 tackles on defense, 13 solo). B. Jorgensen, jr. (10-16 passing for 209 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT).

Game notes: Tri-County, a combined program between Allen and Emerson-Hubbard, has already exceeded its win total from last year's 1-7 season. After opening the season with impressive wins over Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Winside (44-12) and (44-14), respectively, the Wolfpack suffered their first loss 38-0 to Bloomfield 38-0 last week.