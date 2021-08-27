Sloan Westwood bounces Mapleton MVAO-Cou in up-and-down tilt 43-8

Sloan Westwood broke out to an early lead and topped Mapleton MVAO-Cou 43-8 on August 27 in Iowa football.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Rebels opened a giant 43-8 gap over the Rams at halftime.

The Rebels opened with a 29-0 advantage over the Rams through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.