Sloan Westwood broke out to an early lead and topped Mapleton MVAO-Cou 43-8 on August 27 in Iowa football.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.
The Rebels opened a giant 43-8 gap over the Rams at halftime.
The Rebels opened with a 29-0 advantage over the Rams through the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
