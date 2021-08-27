 Skip to main content
Sloan Westwood bounces Mapleton MVAO-Cou in up-and-down tilt 43-8
Sloan Westwood broke out to an early lead and topped Mapleton MVAO-Cou 43-8 on August 27 in Iowa football.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Rebels opened a giant 43-8 gap over the Rams at halftime.

The Rebels opened with a 29-0 advantage over the Rams through the first quarter.

