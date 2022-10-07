Sloan Westwood delivers smashing punch to stump Missouri Valley 48-16

Sloan Westwood's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Missouri Valley 48-16 in Iowa high school football action on October 7.
The last time Sloan Westwood and Missouri Valley played in a 48-14 game on October 8, 2021. Click here for a recap
