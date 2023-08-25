Sloan Westwood eventually took victory away from Mapleton MVAOCOU 22-20 in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.