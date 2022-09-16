 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sloan Westwood nets nifty victory over Lawton-Bronson 29-23

Yes, Sloan Westwood looked relaxed while edging Lawton-Bronson, but no autographs please after its 29-23 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Sloan Westwood jumped in front of Lawton-Bronson 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles didn't give up, slicing the gap to 21-20 at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Rebels' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-3 points differential.

Recently on September 2 , Sloan Westwood squared off with IKM-Manning in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

