Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Sloan Westwood chalked up in tripping IKM-Manning 26-18 on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Sloan Westwood darted to an 18-12 bulge over IKM-Manning as the final quarter began.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rebels, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-6 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.