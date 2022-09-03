 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sloan Westwood survives close clash with IKM-Manning 26-18

Sloan Westwood survives close clash with IKM-Manning 26-18

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Sloan Westwood chalked up in tripping IKM-Manning 26-18 on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Sloan Westwood darted to an 18-12 bulge over IKM-Manning as the final quarter began.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rebels, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-6 fourth quarter, too.

The last time IKM-Manning and Sloan Westwood played in a 28-20 game on September 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

