Some kind of impressive: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic pounds Akron-Westfield 48-26

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed top form to dominate Akron-Westfield during a 48-26 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Jays fought to a 21-12 intermission margin at the Westerners' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Jays outscored the Westerners 27-14 in the final quarter.

The last time Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Akron-Westfield played in a 41-35 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Akron-Westfield took on Marcus MMCRU on September 9 at Marcus MMCRU. For more, click here.

