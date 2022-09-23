Some kind of impressive: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic pounds Akron-Westfield 48-26

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed top form to dominate Akron-Westfield during a 48-26 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Jays fought to a 21-12 intermission margin at the Westerners' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Jays outscored the Westerners 27-14 in the final quarter.

