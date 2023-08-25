South Sioux City eventually took victory away from Sioux City S.C. North 46-37 in a Nebraska high school football matchup on Aug. 25.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. North and South Sioux City squared off on Aug. 26, 2021 at Sioux City North High School.
