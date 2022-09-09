Spencer chalks up convincing victory over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 31-7

Spencer flexed its muscle and floored Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 31-7 on September 9 in Iowa football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense jumped in front for a 17-7 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Spencer stormed to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.