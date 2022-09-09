 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer chalks up convincing victory over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 31-7

Spencer flexed its muscle and floored Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 31-7 on September 9 in Iowa football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense jumped in front for a 17-7 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Spencer stormed to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Spencer and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off on September 10, 2021 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights

