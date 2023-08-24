SPENCER, Iowa — The Tigers finished the 2022 regular season 7-3, qualifying for the Class 4A playoffs. In the first round, Glenwood knocked off Spencer 38-26.

Several key players return this fall for Jim Tighe, who is entering his 21st year as the Tigers' head coach. They include senior wide receiver Eli Hookfin; senior offensive lineman Lewis Vulk; junior linebacker Adrian Carrillo; senior defensive back Eli Hookfin; junior linebacker Jack Berends and junior defensive lineman Miles Robbins. Also back is senior defensive back Ross Carlson, who was injured in the first game and missed the remainder of the season.

Robbins was the Tigers' second-leading tackler last season with 43.5, which included 34 solo and 11 for losses. Castillo had 35 tackles, including 23 solo tackles and five for losses.

Promising newcomers Tighe cited include seniors Dalton Flikkema, Anthony Young, Ross Carlson, Weston Johnson and Garrett Wirtz and juniors Cael Bruning, Brody Jordan, Tommy Lauck, Preston Pitts, Brady Vreeman and Cole Watson.

"These are all guys who rotated in even though they were not starters," Tighe said.

Tighe sees LeMars as the strong favorite in Spencer's five-team Class 4A district, which also includes Denison-Schleswig, Storm Lake, Spencer and Sioux City West.

The Tigers opened the season with a non-district games at Humboldt.

"We have a very challenging non-district schedule that will allow us to find out a lot about who we are before the district begins," Tighe said.