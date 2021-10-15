 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spencer's rally caps fit just right in beating LeMars 42-27

  • 0

Spencer overcame a first quarter deficit in a 42-27 win over LeMars in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on October 1 , LeMars squared up on Webster City in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 15-15 draw, which were all the Tigers needed.

The Tigers' leg-up showed as they carried a 27-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers' offense moved to a 13-12 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The Bulldogs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Tigers 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW South O'Brien defeats Hinton football highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News