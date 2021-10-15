Spencer's rally caps fit just right in beating LeMars 42-27

Spencer overcame a first quarter deficit in a 42-27 win over LeMars in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on October 1 , LeMars squared up on Webster City in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 15-15 draw, which were all the Tigers needed.
The Tigers' leg-up showed as they carried a 27-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers' offense moved to a 13-12 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
The Bulldogs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Tigers 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.