Spencer's rally caps fit just right in beating LeMars 42-27

Spencer overcame a first quarter deficit in a 42-27 win over LeMars in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 15-15 draw, which were all the Tigers needed.

The Tigers' leg-up showed as they carried a 27-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers' offense moved to a 13-12 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The Bulldogs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Tigers 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.

