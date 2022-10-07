 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stop sign: Kingsley-Pierson renders Correctionville River Valley's offense pointless 63-0

  • 0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Kingsley-Pierson proved that in blanking Correctionville River Valley 63-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

In recent action on September 23, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Newell-Fonda and Correctionville River Valley took on Glidden-Ralston on September 23 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Webster City busts LeMars 28-7

Webster City painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of LeMars' defense for a 28-7 win in Iowa high school football ac…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Heelan vs Sioux Center football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News