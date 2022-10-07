Stop sign: Kingsley-Pierson renders Correctionville River Valley's offense pointless 63-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Kingsley-Pierson proved that in blanking Correctionville River Valley 63-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
In recent action on September 23, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Newell-Fonda and Correctionville River Valley took on Glidden-Ralston on September 23 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
