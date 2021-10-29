Stop sign: Moville Woodbury Central renders Corning Southwest Valley's offense pointless 35-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Moville Woodbury Central blank Corning Southwest Valley 35-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.

Moville Woodbury Central's supremacy showed as it carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats' offense roared to a 21-0 lead over the Timberwolves at the intermission.

Moville Woodbury Central darted in front of Corning Southwest Valley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

