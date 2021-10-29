Storm warning: Sergeant Bluff-Luton unleashes full fury on Algona 44-14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Algona 44-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.

The Warriors' upper-hand showed as they carried a 44-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' offense stomped on to a 30-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Sergeant Bluff-Luton a 21-0 lead over Algona.

