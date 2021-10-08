Storm warning: Sioux City S.C. East unleashes full fury on Des Moines East 51-7

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Sioux City S.C. East turned out the lights on Des Moines East 51-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Black Raiders took control in the third quarter with a 37-0 advantage over the Scarlets.

Sioux City S.C. East opened a whopping 16-0 gap over Des Moines East at the intermission.

The Black Raiders drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Scarlets after the first quarter.

