Storm warning: Sioux City S.C. North leaves whiplash on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 43-7

Sioux City S.C. North didn't tinker around with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. A 43-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

The Stars enjoyed a gross margin over the Lynx with a 22-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Stars' offense darted to a 14-0 lead over the Lynx at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Sioux City S.C. North a 7-0 lead over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

