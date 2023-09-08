After jumping in front early, Akron-Westfield held off Hinton squad for a 20-13 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Akron-Westfield a 13-0 lead over Hinton.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Blackhawks rallied with a 13-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Westerners prevailed.

Last season, Hinton and Akron-Westfield faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Akron-Westfield High School.

