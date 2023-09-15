Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing an 18-13 win against Le Mars in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley a 12-0 lead over Le Mars.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 18-6.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Le Mars and Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Le Mars High School.

