Take a seat: Kingsley-Pierson owns Sioux City Siouxland Christian in huge victory 75-34

Kingsley-Pierson recorded a big victory over Sioux City Siouxland Christian 75-34 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.

Recently on September 30, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Glidden-Ralston in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

