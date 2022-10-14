Take a seat: Kingsley-Pierson owns Sioux City Siouxland Christian in huge victory 75-34

Kingsley-Pierson recorded a big victory over Sioux City Siouxland Christian 75-34 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.
