Take a seat: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic owns Marcus MMCRU in huge victory 60-20

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed top form to dominate Marcus MMCRU during a 60-20 victory in Iowa high school football on October 7.

The Jays' offense moved in front for a 28-13 lead over the Royals at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Jays hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 32-7 advantage in the frame.

