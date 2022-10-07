Take a seat: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic owns Marcus MMCRU in huge victory 60-20

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed top form to dominate Marcus MMCRU during a 60-20 victory in Iowa high school football on October 7.
The Jays' offense moved in front for a 28-13 lead over the Royals at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.
The Jays hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 32-7 advantage in the frame.
