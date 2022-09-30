 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taking care of business: Kingsley-Pierson scores early, often in pounding of Glidden-Ralston 70-28

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Kingsley-Pierson during a 70-28 win over Glidden-Ralston for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.

Kingsley-Pierson opened with a 24-8 advantage over Glidden-Ralston through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a monstrous 48-8 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Kingsley-Pierson jumped to a 62-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 14-8 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on September 16, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Remsen St. Mary's in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

