Taking on water: LeMars sinks Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-8
Playing with a winning hand, LeMars trumped Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-8 on September 3 in Iowa football action.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

LeMars' offense darted to a 15-0 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic at halftime.

The Bulldogs opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.

