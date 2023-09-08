Defense dominated as Waukee pitched a 42-0 shutout of Sioux City S.C. North on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

The last time Waukee and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 24-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against South Sioux City.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.