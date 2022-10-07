 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too close for comfort: Lawton-Bronson strains past IKM-Manning 20-13

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lawton-Bronson nabbed it to nudge past IKM-Manning 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Lawton-Bronson a 7-0 lead over IKM-Manning.

The Wolves showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7.

Lawton-Bronson jumped to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolves outpointed the Eagles 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, IKM-Manning and Lawton-Bronson faced off on October 8, 2021 at Lawton-Bronson High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

Recently on September 23, Lawton-Bronson squared off with Moville Woodbury Central in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Webster City busts LeMars 28-7

Webster City painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of LeMars' defense for a 28-7 win in Iowa high school football ac…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Heelan vs Sioux Center football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News