Too close for comfort: Lawton-Bronson strains past IKM-Manning 20-13

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lawton-Bronson nabbed it to nudge past IKM-Manning 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Lawton-Bronson a 7-0 lead over IKM-Manning.
The Wolves showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7.
Lawton-Bronson jumped to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolves outpointed the Eagles 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
