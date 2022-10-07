Too close for comfort: Lawton-Bronson strains past IKM-Manning 20-13

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lawton-Bronson nabbed it to nudge past IKM-Manning 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Lawton-Bronson a 7-0 lead over IKM-Manning.

The Wolves showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7.

Lawton-Bronson jumped to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolves outpointed the Eagles 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

