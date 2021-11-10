Too close for comfort, Preston Easton Valley strains past Remsen St. Mary's 42-36

Preston Easton Valley edged Remsen St. Mary's in a close 42-36 encounter in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Preston Easton Valley's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 14-6 scoring edge over Remsen St. Mary's.
The scoreboard showed Remsen St. Mary's with a 30-28 lead over Preston Easton Valley heading into the third quarter.
The Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 22-21 at intermission over the River Hawks.
The Hawks started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over the River Hawks at the end of the first quarter.
