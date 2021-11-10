 Skip to main content
Too close for comfort, Preston Easton Valley strains past Remsen St. Mary's 42-36

Preston Easton Valley edged Remsen St. Mary's in a close 42-36 encounter in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on October 29 , Remsen St. Mary's squared up on Kingsley-Pierson in a football game . For more, click here.

Preston Easton Valley's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 14-6 scoring edge over Remsen St. Mary's.

The scoreboard showed Remsen St. Mary's with a 30-28 lead over Preston Easton Valley heading into the third quarter.

The Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 22-21 at intermission over the River Hawks.

The Hawks started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over the River Hawks at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

