Too close for comfort: Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr 28-21

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Sergeant Bluff-Luton nabbed it to nudge past Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr 28-21 on September 3 in Iowa football.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped over Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr 28-21 heading to the fourth quarter.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's offense struck to a 28-7 lead over Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr at halftime.

The start wasn't the problem for the Lions, who began with a 7-6 edge over the Warriors through the end of the first quarter.

