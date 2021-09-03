Too close for comfort: Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr 28-21

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Sergeant Bluff-Luton nabbed it to nudge past Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr 28-21 on September 3 in Iowa football.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped over Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr 28-21 heading to the fourth quarter.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's offense struck to a 28-7 lead over Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr at halftime.
The start wasn't the problem for the Lions, who began with a 7-6 edge over the Warriors through the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.