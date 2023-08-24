The Tri-County Northeast Wolfpack took their lumps last season in their first season as a football sharing program between Allen and Emerson-Hubbard as they lost seven of their eight games.

Head coach Evan Colfack said the returning players learned from those "bumps and bruises" and are eager to show they can compete well in Nebraska Class D1.

"After a summer full of camps and weights, our coaching staff is excited to see where this program can go in year two," said Colfack, a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa who was a lineman on playoff qualifying teams at Kingsley-Pierson High School.

Michael Dickens, a first team, all district selection last season, returns this season. As a quarterback, Dickens completed 27 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns, and was also the team's second-leading rusher with 304 yards. On defense, the 5-foot-10-inch, 160-pound linebacker recorded 28 tackles.

Colfack's 2023 roster lists Dickens at running back and junior Ben Jorgensen at quarterback.

The Wolfpack's six returning starters also include senior tight end and defensive lineman Hunter Heikes, junior running back and linebacker Dylan Boyle, junior fullback and linebacker Brayden McCorkindale and junior tight end and defensive lineman Jackson Belt.

Top newcomers include senior McKale Houfek, senior Wyatt Parker and junior Zander Roth.

Tri County Northeast, assigned to District D1-5, opened the season at home vs. Lyons-Decaur Northeast on Aug. 25. Last season, the Wolfpack beat the Cougars 42-0 in the season opener before dropping their final seven games.

