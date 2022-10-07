Urbandale rides to cruise-control win over Sioux City S.C. West 62-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Urbandale broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-6 explosion on Sioux City S.C. West for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.
Last season, Urbandale and Sioux City S.C. West faced off on October 8, 2021 at Sioux City West. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 22, Sioux City S.C. West squared off with Waukee Northwest in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.