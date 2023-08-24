The Tanagers, who finished 4-5 last season, return a talented core of players at the skilled positions, including Zoan Robinson, who head coach Tom O'Boyle describes as one of the best wide receivers and cornerbacks in South Dakota Class 11A football.

Robinson, a 6-foot-2-inch senior, caught 37 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns last season. He averaged 13.9 yards per catch, with a long of 41.

On defense, Robinson recorded 17.5 tackles, including 14 solo, intercepted a pass recovered two fumbles.

Dakota Valley vs Vermillion football Vermillion's Zoan Robinson (11) goes up for a pass vs. Dakota Valley during the 2022 season opener. Robinson, one of the top receivers and def…

Other top returning players cited by O'Boyle include sophomore quarterback Hayden Christopherson, junior offensive lineman and linebacker Rollie Fench, junior wide receiver and safety Connor Peterson, senior lineman Connor Mattson, junior receiver and linebacker Bradyn Bickett, junior receiver and defensive back Landon Cerny, senior running back and defensive end Jaxon Heine and senior lineman Michael Nabor.

The head coach also lists sophomore Ryne Chapman, senior Connor Roerig, senior Ethan Carter and junior Sean Dohn as promising newcomers.

O'Boyle, entering his third season as the Tanagers head coach, said the team will work in the preseason to rebuild depth across both lines and replace the starting kickers lost to graduation.

Vermillion opens the season at Dakota Valley on Aug. 25. The Panthers beat the Tanagers 15-3 in last year's opener at the DakotaDome.

