Webster City busts LeMars 28-7

Webster City painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of LeMars' defense for a 28-7 win in Iowa high school football action on September 30.

The Lynx's offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Lynx avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.