Webster City busts LeMars 28-7

Webster City painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of LeMars' defense for a 28-7 win in Iowa high school football action on September 30.
The Lynx's offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
The Lynx avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.
