Webster City finds its footing in victory over LeMars 50-29

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Webster City turned out the lights on LeMars 50-29 during this Iowa football game.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the final quarter.

Webster City's domination showed as it carried a 50-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lynx kept a 29-22 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

The Lynx opened with a 15-7 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.

