Westside Ar-We-Va manhandles Sioux City Siouxland Christian 44-20

It would have taken a herculean effort for Sioux City Siouxland Christian to claim this one, and Westside Ar-We-Va wouldn't allow that in a 44-20 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Westside Ar-We-Va drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over Sioux City Siouxland Christian after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense thundered in front for a 44-20 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

