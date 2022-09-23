 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Hard Rock SportsBook Sioux City

Westside Ar-We-Va manhandles Sioux City Siouxland Christian 44-20

  • 0

It would have taken a herculean effort for Sioux City Siouxland Christian to claim this one, and Westside Ar-We-Va wouldn't allow that in a 44-20 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Westside Ar-We-Va drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over Sioux City Siouxland Christian after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense thundered in front for a 44-20 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Westside Ar-We-Va and Sioux City Siouxland Christian squared off with September 24, 2021 at Westside Ar-We-Va High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

