Westside Ar-We-Va puts an offensive onslaught on Sioux City Siouxland Christian 53-16

Westside Ar-We-Va painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Sioux City Siouxland Christian's defense for a 53-16 win in Iowa high school football on September 24.
Westside Ar-We-Va remained on top of Sioux City Siouxland Christian through a scoreless first and third quarters.
The Rockets' offense jumped on top to a 46-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Recently on September 10 , Sioux City Siouxland Christian squared up on Remsen St. Mary's in a football game . Click here for a recap
