 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westside Ar-We-Va puts an offensive onslaught on Sioux City Siouxland Christian 53-16
0 Comments

Westside Ar-We-Va puts an offensive onslaught on Sioux City Siouxland Christian 53-16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Westside Ar-We-Va painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Sioux City Siouxland Christian's defense for a 53-16 win in Iowa high school football on September 24.

Westside Ar-We-Va remained on top of Sioux City Siouxland Christian through a scoreless first and third quarters.

The Rockets' offense jumped on top to a 46-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Recently on September 10 , Sioux City Siouxland Christian squared up on Remsen St. Mary's in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football action

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News