Westside Ar-We-Va rides the rough off Correctionville River Valley 51-38

Westside Ar-We-Va knocked off Correctionville River Valley 51-38 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Westside Ar-We-Va opened with a 14-6 advantage over Correctionville River Valley through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Westside Ar-We-Va darted to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines outpointed the Rockets 8-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

