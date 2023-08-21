Despite a resume that includes a splendid collegiate career at the University of Nebraska and several seasons in the NFL, Kenny Wilhite wants to be on the same page as his players.

"It took a minute for everyone to adjust," Wilhite said. "But I didn't come here to go .500 or be a mediocre team. And they've taken that mindset and ran with it.

"They've responded well. I told these guys, I've played at Nebraska and in the pros, and I've coached at the highest levels. But I'm not above their level. I'm a human just like them. I'll get down on the floor and do sit-ups with them. I'm a genuine person and I just want those guys to know I care about them as people. If you can get the kids to respect you, they'll play hard for you. I'm not a huge yeller or screamer, but I think I can get the most out of them without yelling or screaming."

Whiltie is excited to get going as a first-year, high school head coach, but lost some preparation time after a multi-day hospital stint.

"We were all pretty intimidated by him when we first met him," junior running back/linebacker Jackson Boonstra said. "But he doesn't want to be overpowering, he just want to be on our level."

The Panthers went 2-7 last season in Class 11A.

Now, with a head coach that brings a high level of knowledge to the program, the players see a prime opportunity to turn the tide of the program and produce more wins going forward.

In other words, the Panthers are wiping the slate clean and focusing on this season as if the future of the program relies on its success.

"We're taking it week by week and hopefully put that together to make a run at the playoffs," said starting quarterback junior Drew Lukken. "We want to come out with a chip on our shoulders Week 1 and not look too far ahead."

"(Coach Wilhite) expects a ton out of us. It's a whole new ballgame for most of us. I've tried to step up and be a player that some of the underclassmen look up to. We're not the biggest team, but we go hard."

Dakota Valley vs Vermillion football Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra is brought down by Vermillion's Trillion Sorrell during an Aug. 26 game at the Dakota Dome.

Lukken has won over Wilhite, but the Panthers up front need to keep him clean in order for the offense to produce big plays.

"Drew has became a leader and done a really good job of being a quarterback and a leader," Wilhite said. "We have to take advantage of the speed we have on the outside.

"But as our offensive line goes, we go. As our defensive line goes, we go."

And that's something that Wilhite has stressed: playing hard despite any limitations on the team.

"We're a lot stronger this year and a lot deeper," said offensive/defensive lineman Easton Van scoyk. "A lot more people have bought in. It's intense. Everything we do, we're doing to get ready for our first game.

"Coach Wilhite has brought a knowledge that we wouldn't get from an ordinary high school coach."

Other players have felt the trickle-down affect of that.

"I think we're looking amazing," said Boonstra. "I think we might have the fastest receivers and running back in South Dakota.

"Coach Wilhite is putting everyone in the right mindset and we want to work as hard as we can for him and our teammates."

At the team's opening scrimmage, Wilhite let them play, and liked the results.

"I thought it went pretty well," he said. "I saw what what I wanted to see. We just lined them up, didn't call plays, no coaching, and saw what they could do."