An early dose of momentum helped Woodbine to a 78-38 runaway past Sioux City Siouxland Christian in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Woodbine charged in front of Sioux City Siouxland Christian 30-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers' offense breathed fire in front for a 42-20 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Woodbine roared to a 56-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-18 edge.

