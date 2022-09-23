Zoom: Hinton leaves Sloan Westwood in its wake 32-6

Hinton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sloan Westwood 32-6 on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Blackhawks fought to an 18-0 intermission margin at the Rebels' expense.

Hinton breathed fire to a 26-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

