Zoom: Hinton leaves Sloan Westwood in its wake 32-6

Hinton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sloan Westwood 32-6 on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Blackhawks fought to an 18-0 intermission margin at the Rebels' expense.

Hinton breathed fire to a 26-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Sloan Westwood and Hinton played in a 49-13 game on September 25, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Hinton faced off against Alta-Aurelia and Sloan Westwood took on Logan-Magnolia on September 9 at Sloan Westwood High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

