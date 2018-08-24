SIOUX CITY – Brian Webb wants his team to dive right in.
The new East High head coach takes over a program with plenty of history and success, but it also is coming off a two-year stretch without a playoff appearance. The last time the Black Raiders went more than two seasons without a playoff appearance was 2002-2004.
“The first thing people do when they go on a boat is they put their foot in the water before they jump in,” Webb said. “If it is too cold they don’t jump in. Well, I know it is going to be a little cold and I know I am going to go through a little bit of pain for two minutes, but after that the enjoyment is going to start.
“I am just going to jump in and not test the water because if you test the water you start to have self-doubt.”
That is how Webb, who spent the past five seasons as coach at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, wants his team to attack the season.
The Black Raiders, who have between 80-85 players from grades nine through 12, will run a new offense and defense, which means that practice is about trying to find out where players best fit to maximize their talent.
“There is more of a foundation here and the feeder system is a lot better here than it was in Cedar Rapids,” Webb said. “Our youth structure and setup is a lot better.”
Webb wants to keep things as simple as possible during his first season, but he is excited to see how his team responds.
Nate Zyzda will be taking the snaps for the Black Raiders as he replaces Steve Siebersma, who graduated in the spring. Zyzda threw just one pass last year completing it for 17 yards. He was second on the team with 56.5 tackles.
"It is an honor (to play QB),” Zyzda said. “It is an honor because they have all carried that tradition and I am next in line to do it.
“We have had walk-through-like practices in the morning so we can get used to the offense and defense quicker and get comfortable with it. There is a lot more motion. I like our speed.”
Senior Kyle Burns will see time in the backfield along with the team's leading returning rusher in Alex Kleider, who had 500 yards and five touchdowns in 2017.
"Alex has stepped up and has a burst to go with a low center of gravity,” Webb said.
Senior Tyrel Vaughns and juniors Kayden Jones and Gabe Wagner will be three targets for Zyzda to throw to with Vaughns having caught 19 passes a year ago.
Seniors Blake Budde, Lane Riffey and junior Blake Wiederhold will help open holes and protect the quarterback on the offensive line.
"Blake is big and has physicality and obviously Lane is 6-6 and 300 pounds and is a physical presence," Webb said. "We are going to have a lot of two-way players this year. We spent the entire summer conditioning.
“This might be the first program I have ever had where we have more offensive linemen than skill players. We have 30-35 offensive linemen and I look over during practice and there is whole team over there.”
“We will be a good-conditioned team because we are running a lot,” Burns said. “We are always running in practice from drill to drill, running to get water. Always hustling.”
East begins its season with the traditional opener at Bishop Heelan. It also travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. District games include West Des Moines Dowling and Ankeny.
“Looking forward to playing Heelan again and seeing how much better we truly are,” Burns said. “Sergeant Bluff, and even Dowling, is going to be a great experience. To be successful we just have to play our game. Stick to the game plan.”
Webb said he knows this is a process that will not conclude after just one season, but the support that he has gotten helps him realize the importance of East football.
“I had so much support at the Walt Fiegel golf outing and there are so many East alum from across the country that are still invested in this football program,” he said. “It was deep.”