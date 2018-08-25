SOUTH SIOUX CITY – South Sioux City scored first in its season-opening high school football game against Omaha Bryan here Friday, but surrendered the next 27 points en route to a 59-27 setback at the Cardinal Athletic Complex.
Connor Slaughter raced 23 yards for a touchdown two minutes into the game, but Bryan reeled off 27 unanswered points and rang up 27 in the second quarter to take a 41-21 halftime lead.
Jake Guzman scored on a 9-yard run for the Cardinals in the second quarter and Jagger Horkin added a 25-yard TD scamper before halftime. Horkin, who rushed for 78 yards on 13 carries, tacked on a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Guzman finished with 68 yards on eight carries and Jake Aitken 36 yards on just two carries.
Bryan’s Jack Wiebelhaus completed 17 of 29 passes for 285 yards and six touchdowns. Jaylon Walker rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries with two scores.
South Sioux City was paced defensively by John Klemmenson with four solo tackles and three assists and Luis Quezada with five solos and one assist.
The Cardinals play at Ralston Friday.