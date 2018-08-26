SIOUX CITY – Opening weekend of Siouxland prep football was a chance to learn some lessons, make some history and think about what could be.
There is plenty to like in the metro after the first Friday night of the season. Bishop Heelan, North, West and Dakota Valley all posted wins.
Heelan’s victory opened eyes because of the final result, 44-0, over rival East, and because it offered the first glimpse of what the Crusaders may look like as coach Roger Jansen began his third stint leading the program. First games are rarely things of beauty, but this Heelan team may prefer that with offensive and defensive lines that feature seniors Brandon Karnes and Tyson Strohbeen as well as junior Kobe Clayborne.
The Crusaders have the ability to ground a lot of opponents into the FieldTurf at Memorial Field with that imposing trio which will give the skill position players time to find their rhythm.
The margin of victory was certainly surprising in the metro’s biggest rivalry game, but perhaps the most satisfying results for Sioux City football was seeing West and North both post victories in Week 1.
Talking with West coach Joe Schmitz leading into the season he was pleased with his players’ focus coming into Year 2 under his guidance. He talked about running a program with expectations, something that had been lacking for the Wolverines.
The Wolverines went to Council Bluffs and beat a Thomas Jefferson team that handled West a year ago, 56-21. Tee Jay running back Cameron Baker ran for 144 yards against West, but the Wolverine defense recovered four fumbles to help secure victory. It is a far cry from last season when Baker ran for 336 yards and five TDs.
This leads into another interesting metro matchup coming this Friday at Olsen Stadium when East and West face each other. The Black Raiders hold a 43-3 advantage in the series dating back to 1972 with West’s most recent win coming in 1997, 31-14.
The Stars’ victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln put an end to a 17-game losing streak and did it in impressive fashion, 47-20.
The 47 points North put on the board was eye-opening given that a season ago the Stars never scored more than 20 points in any contest.
Coach Mitch Mohr now has his second win in three seasons, but more importantly the Stars have something to build on with non-district games against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, West and Le Mars still to go.
Interestingly, you have to go back to Sept. 9, 2011 to find a week when both West and North won on the same day. North downed Fort Dodge 37-21 and West took down South Sioux City 28-26.
The Panthers showed that the duo of quarterback Nate Rice and running back Sam Chesterman will be tough to deal with as they ran for 228 and 114 yards, respectively, in a 49-32 victory.
Kudos to coach Jeff VanDenHul and his staff that saw their team miss the playoffs by percentage points a couple of years ago, but they have built a strong foundation coming off a state runner-up finish last season.
Some other thoughts from Friday:
- I am not surprised Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley got the win over West Sioux, but the manner in which it did it was. The Nighthawks were up 29-0 at half. One game is not going to make or break either of these team’s season, but it was impressive nonetheless for a pair of teams that have very tough non-district schedules.
- Another Siouxland team with a tough early schedule is Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Lewis Central’s quarterback Max Duggan and an imposing line got the job done, but the Warriors are a team that has a lot of athletes used to excelling and by the time district play comes around they will be ready to go.
- Welcome back Carter Broek. A year after injury ended his season early, the senior fired four touchdowns in his return in a Wolfpack victory.